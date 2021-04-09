Super Quiz: Bodies of Water

Green Bay is an inlet of this lake.

What body of water links the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea?

What is the only Great Lake not bordered by Ontario?

There are no bridges across this very long river.

This body of water was once known as the "Pillars of Hercules."

The English Channel connects to this sea at its northeastern end.

The city of Gallipoli is on this almost square Italian gulf.

Situated between Virginia and Maryland, it is the largest estuary in the United States.