Suspect is arrested after woman slain

A 32-year-old woman was found dead Thursday in an apartment in Fort Smith.

Officers found the body of Jessica Ann Chavez in a bedroom after responding about 6:15 a.m. to a call about gunfire at an apartment in the 1700 block of Brazil Avenue, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Detectives identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Poteau, Okla., police arrested Ervin Eduardo Nafate Ruiz, 24, of Fort Smith, on the murder warrant, according to the Fort Smith police. Poteau is about 35 miles southwest of Fort Smith.