Tennessee marks opening of $425M Tyson project

Tyson Foods leaders and state and federal officials met Thursday to mark the opening of a $425 million poultry complex in Humboldt, Tenn.

The 370,000 square-foot project, which includes a processing plant, feed mill and hatchery, is the company's largest investment in Tennessee.

Several hundred workers were hired and are going through training before production starts later this month, Tyson said. They will process trays of fresh chicken for retail stores around the country. A staff of 1,500 is expected to be in place by 2023 at the processing plant, and dozens of workers at the feed mill and hatchery.

The poultry complex was scheduled to open two years ago, but the date got pushed back twice as weather slowed construction, the Humboldt Chronicle reported.

The facility is Tyson's second major economic development in Tennessee in recent years.