Testing 1, 2, 3, 4

Last year, students all around Arkansas--and the rest of the world--skipped the whole standardized testing thing. And for good reason. There was a pandemic going on.

But this week the kids, at least in this state, began taking the ACT Aspire tests again, and the world is getting normal-er.

Johnny Key and his people have had to negotiate land mines this past year, as all students were sent home last spring, and only began going back to school in fits and starts. The paper said that 20 percent of students in Arkansas are still working at home, virtual instruction only.

The state's Education Secretary notes that testing is expected--and Johnny Key says it'll help the state understand the impact of covid-19, too. Which makes sense.

Did virtual instruction work? We won't know until we see the standardized test scores. Were teachers just as able to explain the science lab online? We won't know until we see the standardized test scores. Did Chromebooks work for math, but not so much for English? Were poor kids affected more? Did a whole generation of students lose a year to the virus, or has technology evolved to the point in which students will never have a sick/snow/virus day again? We won't know until we see the standardized test scores.

Some of us will be interested to see the results. Until then, good luck, students. No Googling allowed.