Thunderstorms expected in Arkansas Friday, Saturday, forecasters say

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across Central and southern Arkansas late Friday morning into early afternoon, bringing the potential for hail up to the size of a baseball, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts of up to one and a half inches are anticipated over Central Arkansas, forecasts show.

Central and parts of northern Arkansas are considered “slight risk” for weather hazards, including hail, winds of up to 80 miles per hour and low potential for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday night into Saturday morning, a complex of thunderstorms is forecast to move across western, central and southern parts of the state, the briefing states.

The thunderstorms bring primary concerns of strong and damaging winds with the potential for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorm warnings may be issued, but forecasters caution people to be prepared to take safety precautions, even if a tornado warning is not issued for your location.

Due to recent rainfall and soil moisture and elevated river stages, additional rainfall increases the chances of localized flash flooding, forecasters said.