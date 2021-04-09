2 women die from separate Arkansas auto accidents

A 77-year-old Corning woman died Tuesday night after her vehicle rear-ended a land roller in Clay County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Lina Johnson was traveling north in a 2018 Honda when the accident occurred. She was on Arkansas 135 near Arkansas 90, about 20 miles north of Paragould, at about 7:58 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Her vehicle rear-ended the right rear corner of a land roller attached to a 2008 John Deere tractor, troopers said.

Johnson's vehicle veered to the right after the impact, and it came to rest in the ditch, the report states.

She was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where she later died, troopers said.

Less than two days later, a 61-year-old woman was killed in a Faulkner County crash when her vehicle struck a tree, troopers said.

The woman, described as Jane Doe of Maumelle, was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang north near 310 Baker-Wills Parkway, about a mile from the Interstate 40 exit at Conway, at about 2 p.m. Thursday at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

The woman's vehicle veered off the right side of the road, and the right side of her car struck a tree before the vehicle spun around and came to a rest partially in the northbound lane and east shoulder of the road, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 141 people died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the department of public safety.