UA freshman Moses Moody to enter NBA Draft, forgo sophomore season

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas 6-6 guard Moses Moody announced Friday on his Twitter account that he is entering the NBA Draft and will hire an agent rather than return to college for his sophomore season.

The announcement isn’t a surprise: Moody, who is from Little Rock, has been projected as a first-round pick by numerous draft websites.

Moody is the first Razorback to enter the draft after his freshman season. He averaged team-highs of 16.8 points and 33.8 minutes played, averaged 5.8 rebounds and had 51 assists, 33 steals and 21 blocked shots while starting all 32 games.

In Southeastern Conference play, Moody's averages went up to 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals.

Moody helped Arkansas to reach a 25-7 record and to advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.