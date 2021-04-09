Utah visit spotlights tug of war over lands

SALT LAKE CITY -- For decades, a tug of war has played out over a vast expanse of southern Utah where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and cliff dwellings and distinctive twin buttes bulge from a grassy valley.

A string of U.S. officials has heard from those who advocate for broadening national monuments to protect the area's many archaeological and cultural sites, considered sacred to surrounding tribes, and those who fiercely oppose what they see as federal overreach.

On Thursday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was the latest Cabinet official to visit Bears Ears National Monument -- and the first Indigenous one.

Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, met with tribes and elected officials at Bears Ears as she prepares to submit recommendations on whether to reverse President Donald Trump's decision to downsize that site and Grand Staircase-Escalante, another Utah national monument.

"I know that decisions about public lands are incredibly impactful to the people who live nearby. But not just to us, not to just the folks who are here today, but people for generations to come," Haaland said at a news conference in the town of Blanding.

"It's our obligation," she said, "to make sure that we protect lands for future generations so they can have the same experiences that the governor and I experienced today."

The visit underscores Haaland's unique position as the first American Indian to lead a department that has broad authority over tribal nations, as well as energy development and other uses for the country's sprawling federal lands.

Haaland faces competing interests: Tribes across the U.S. hailed her confirmation as a chance to have their voices heard and their land and rights protected, while Republican leaders have labeled her a "radical" who could, along with President Joe Biden, stunt oil and gas development and destroy thousands of jobs.

Pat Gonzales-Rogers, executive director of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, said Haaland seeking tribes' input is a "far cry" from her predecessors in the Trump administration. But he acknowledged she had a responsibility to hear from all sides.

"She is the interior secretary for all of us, and that also requires her to engage other groups."

The coalition wants the monument restored to its original size, or even enlarged, but Gonzales-Rogers said he hoped Haaland's visit would at least be a step toward more certainty.

"All parties would like to see some permanence, and they don't want it to vacillate between either administrations or political ideology," he said.

Prominent Utah Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and new Gov. Spencer Cox, have expressed concern with the review and demanded state leaders be involved. Haaland met with them, along with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, during her visit.

The Utah delegation called on Biden to work with Congress and others toward a permanent legislative fix regarding the monuments' borders and management.

"Can we find the solutions? I think there is an opportunity for that, to provide the resources that are needed," Cox said Thursday. "But all of those things can only be done through legislation. It can't be done through an executive order."

Information for this article was contributed by Susan Montoya Bryan, Matthew Daly and staff members of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland listens to tribal leaders and jots down notes during a round-table discussion at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Secretary Haaland will visit Utah this week before submitting a review on national monuments in the state. She's expected to submit a report to President Joe Biden after she meets with tribes and elected leaders at Bears Ears National Monument on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

FILE - In this May 8, 2017, file photo, is the Butler Wash Indian ruins within Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Utah this week before submitting a review on national monuments in the state. She's expected to submit a report to President Joe Biden after she meets with tribes and elected leaders at Bears Ears National Monument on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland tours near ancient dwellings along the Butler Wash trail during a visit to Bears Ears National Monument Thursday, April 8, 2021, near Blanding, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)