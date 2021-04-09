Value of verification

The racial makeup of Major League Baseball players includes 58 percent who are white, and 8 percent who are Black.

Demographically, Denver, Colo.--whose population is 69 percent white and 10 percent Black--looks more like MLB than Atlanta, Ga. But if that were the reason the All Star Game was moved from Atlanta to Denver, whew! The baseball brass would really be in trouble.

The only acceptable excuse for ditching a Black-majority city for a lily-white one in the sport long considered the national pastime is strict obedience to current pecking order of sensationalized leftist causes.

The MLB bureaucracy joined the popular partisan bandwagon to voice disapproval of the Georgia legislature over its latest voting integrity legislation.

It's actually ironic, seeing how professional baseball bears a scar or two from experiences with cheating--and knows firsthand the toxicity of its lingering injustice.

One might have expected MLB to be first in line to get behind laws that weaken the ways election saboteurs can cheat, and protect the integrity of the ballot box by ensuring that only valid, verified votes are counted.

It is curious that, once a decision was made to say or do something, MLB decided the best idea was to punish Atlanta fans and merchants by yanking the All Star Game. That won't much harm most state lawmakers (only a few live in the capital city) or Georgia as a whole. What it does is hurt people most in the Atlanta-area districts that opposed the new voting law.

Juggling social hot-button-issue priorities, decisions and outcomes nowadays can be dicey for big corporate outfits that depend on mass audience support to succeed.

Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines both condemned the legislation because it makes voting "harder," not easier. But that term is ambiguous, especially given the importance of election integrity in a democratic republic.

Casting a vote for elected representatives entrusted to govern your city, state and nation is a much more significant and consequential act than choosing to take a commercial plane ride, for example. And yet neither Delta nor any airline will allow people to buy a ticket by mail or online and then board a plane "on their honor," without verifying that they are, in fact, who they claim to be.

If an American's word isn't good enough to satisfy security worries around a single aircraft, how can it be good enough for the franchise foundation underpinning our entire national security?

Besides, we might all feel a little less secure about flying if prominent activist organizations were trying to overturn the airline photo ID requirement. All passengers are more at risk when people who aren't who they purport to be board planes.

"Making it harder" to fly has also made it more secure. That's true of other activities with photo ID stipulations, such as opening a bank account or staying in a hotel. The ounce-sized inconvenience of identity verification provides pounds' worth of integrity and security.

In most areas of life, particularly our medical, financial, industrial and hospitality sectors, nobody views identity verification as discriminatory against the poor. Requiring a photo ID (or acceptable alternative) is accepted as common sense, particularly in a digital age where identity theft is easier and more prevalent than ever.

The real issue and question here is: Who wants more illegal or fraudulent votes? This ought to be a "one is too many" attitude situation, realizing that it will never be totally stamped out even with maximum diligence. And it will flourish under a lax approach.

Those who favor relaxing identity verification are inviting abuse and fraud, whether the setting is flying or banking or gun-buying or prescription-filling or drinking or a dozen other things--including voting.

Make anything easier to cheat at, and it tends to draw more cheaters, not fewer.

In memoriam

I've only had one personal relationship with a Pulitzer-Prize winner.

The first time I ever heard Paul Greenberg's voice was late one night back in March of 2000, when I returned from a spring-break vacation trip to find a message from him on my answering machine. I had "heard" him through his written words for years, of course, as a statewide editorial writer and syndicated columnist.

He gave his name and title (as if he of Inky Wretch fame needed any introduction to an admirer and avid newspaper reader like me), and said the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was looking for a conservative columnist.

He asked whether I would be interested, and if so, to give him a call. Which I did with awe and some trepidation the next day.

Over the years, whether guided or chided (Paul was masterful at either), I took every occasional discussion or comment wholly to heart. It's impossible to know the total count of aspiring or practicing columnists who were influenced for good by Paul Greenberg. But I can say without reservation that I am among them.

ADG publisher Walter Hussman spoke for a multitude when he said, "I love to read beautiful writing, and he wrote beautifully."

Also powerfully, intelligently, convincingly and passionately.

The world has lost an exceptional voice. A better angel has soared heavenward.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.