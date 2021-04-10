2 suspects jailed

in car-theft case

Jacksonville officers arrested two people Thursday on charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle, with officers saying the two were were found in the vehicle, according to reports.

Officers responded to the Walmart store at 2000 John Harden Drive at 9:34 p.m. where they arrested Kayla Moss and Christopher Stallings, both 27, after confirming the vehicle the two were in had been stolen in Lonoke County, the reports said.

Authorities redacted suspects' cities of residence from the reports.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, marijuana and hydrocodone, the reports said.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail where bail of $5,500 was set for each. The two are charged with felony theft by receiving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of hydrocodone and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Drug charges filed after arrest at motel

A homeless man was arrested by North Little Rock police on drug charges Thursday night, according to a report.

Police reported finding Tashaun Yancy, 37, at the Red Roof Inn at 5711 Pritchard Road. The report said that Yancy had a search waiver and faced an arrest warrant.

A search yielded two firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and a glass pipe, according to the report.

Yancy was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail is $15,000 and there's a hold for parole. He is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of firearms by certain persons and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.