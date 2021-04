Lake Norfork, 1964: When the giant impoundment was built in the 1940s, Arkansas 101 and U.S. 62 were cut by the new lake. Ferries were supposed to be only a temporary fix, but two decades later the ferries still carried traffic. The Panther Bay location of the ferry was popular with swimmers.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203