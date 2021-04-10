Church notes: Bella Vista Lutheran Church plans car show

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, has returned to both in-person (masked and distanced) and online services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are always available on YouTube and through the church's website: www.fpcspringdale.org. The guest pastor for April 11 will be the Rev. Becky Purcell from Fayetteville.

The church has decided to continue our covid-19 precautions at this time, including asking all to wear a mask while they are in the church. We will continue to ask that family groups stay 6 feet apart when entering or leaving the church and during worship services.

Sunday adult discipleship classes include study of "Present Word" and "A Study of John," via Zoom at 9 a.m. each week. An open discussion on "Theology For Today" is at 9:30 a.m., both in-person and via Zoom. Women of Faith are studying the book "Messy People" in person at 9:30 a.m.

The Monday Lectionary classes, where readings for the following Sunday are discussed, is at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

FPC Kids B.L.A.S.T Sunday School classes are in-person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. B.L.A.S.T curriculum and resources are also available on the church website.

Youth are invited to the Student Chapel for a discussion of faith topics Sunday mornings at 9:30. In-person Student Discipleship activities for junior high youth are on Sundays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for senior high students.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., will host worship on Sundays at a new time, 10 a.m., beginning April 18. We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Church office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.. Social distancing is practiced.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

GriefShare class is on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

On April 18, the "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. at the church.

Confirmation midweek classes will be at 6 p.m. April 14.

The Men's Bible Class meets at 7 p.m. April 19. The Prayer Shawl Makers meet at 12:30 p.m. April 21, and the quilters will meet at 8:30 a.m. April 28.

On May 22, there will be a Rod and Custom Car Show at the church. This will be the sixth annual showing of cars from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet. The church follows the city of Rogers' covid-19 protocols.

The women's Second Saturday Brunch will be at the church at 10 a.m. today with a Bible study. Each woman should bring her own sack lunch.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, the services are available live on the church Facebook page. The bulletin is available at www.goodshepherdrogers.org. Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Randy Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service this week will be led by the students of United Campus Ministry at the University of Arkansas. Masks are required, and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please let us know you're coming by calling the church office. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will not have a service April 11, and you are invited to attend via Zoom the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville.

The Zoom link and Order of Service are on their website at uufayetteville.org.

For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Seating arrangements have been readjusted for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

