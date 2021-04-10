Marriage Licenses

Kagni Gillihan, 35, and Chad Langston, 36, both of Melbourne.

Amelia Williams, 31, and Joey Gates, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Warren Balcom, 49, and Paula Banzuela, 36, both of Little Rock.

Scott Williams, 46, and Shannon Clement, 51, both of Little Rock.

Sinett Robinson, 35, and Jessica Willis, 29, both of Wynne.

Gwendolyn Leneau, 36, of North Little Rock, and Julius Yeargin, 43, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1038 Jacqueline Pope v. Charles Pope.

21-1039 Joseph Engle v. Brooke Engel.

21-1041 Gabrielle Nichols Pollard v. Travis Pollard, Sr.

21-1042 Crystal Brown v. Rodney Brown.

21-1043 Kristy Alexander v. Marcus Alexander, Jr.

21-1044 Kelsey Dellinger v. Stephen Dellinger.

21-1045 Tabitha Noid v. Ricky Noid.

21-1046 Larry Huey v. Tracy Huey.

21-1048 Larry Ballard v. Naomi Jones.

21-1050 Kurt Muhammad v. Tyesha Muhammad.

GRANTED

19-3780 Robert Browning v. Cortney Browning.

19-4732 Krista Wilson v. William Wilson.

20-2535 Clarence Reynolds v. Shawanna Reynolds.

20-3360 Meredith Glover v. Stephen Winkler.

20-3739 Alice Cooper v. Nathaniel Cooper.

20-3896 Kim Cooksey v. Charisse Dean-Cooksey.

21-540 Tina Tolbert v. Perry Tolbert.

21-610 Ashley Abernathy v. Nicholas Abernathy.