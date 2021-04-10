Friday's high school scores

Friday's scores
Baseball
Baptist Prep 12, Atkins 2
Bentonville West 12, Gravette 2
Booneville 8, Danville 7
Buffalo Island Central 9, Marmaduke 0
Cabot 8, Fort Smith Northside 2
Conway 7, Little Rock Catholic 6
Dardanelle 16, Subiaco Academy 4
East Poinsett County 19, Bay 9
Episcopal Collegiate 14, Abundant Life 7
Gosnell 11, Osceola 0
Harding Academy 16, Newport 0
Lamar 13, Mayflower 8
Lincoln 10, Westville, Okla. 2
Magnet Cove 14, Caddo Hills 1
Marion 11, Wynne 1 (5)
Marked Tree 5, Harrisburg 1
Morrilton 3, Ozark 2
Mountain View 13, Riverview 2
Palestine-Wheatley 9, DeWitt 8
Perryville 14, Two Rivers 1
Rogers 7, Sallisaw, Okla. 1
Rose Bud 7, Clinton 5
Russellville 7, Harrison 3
Texarkana 12, Lake Hamilton 5
Tuckerman 1, Melbourne 1
Walnut Ridge 5, Riverside 4
Softball
Bigelow 12, Hector 2
Booneville 13, Danville 0
DeWitt 13, Palestine-Wheatley 1
Dover 10, Jessieville 0
Gentry 7, West Fork 3
Gosnell 4, Corning 2
Magnet Cove 17, Caddo Hills 2
Mayflower 10, Lamar 7
McCrory 15, England 0
Midland 20, Sloan-Hendrix 2
Monticello 10, Crossett 9
Morrilton 21, Ozark 1
Pea Ridge 12, Springdale Har-Ber 2
Valley Springs 20, Bergman 0
West Side Greers Ferry 10, Izard County 4
Soccer
Boys
Berryville 2, Subiaco Academy 0
Green Forest 4, Harrison 0
Jonesboro 7, Marion 2
Rogers Heritage 1, Rogers 0
Girls
Batesville 6, West Memphis 0
Bentonville 3, Bentonville West 0
Greene County Tech 4, Nettleton 0
Harrison 6, Green Forest 0
Jonesboro 5, Marion 0
Mount St. Mary 2, Conway 1
Prairie Grove 1, Gentry 0
Pulaski Academy 2, Joe T. Robinson 0
Rogers 6, Rogers Heritage 0