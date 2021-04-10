Sections
Friday's high school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:01 a.m.

Friday's scores

Baseball

Baptist Prep 12, Atkins 2

Bentonville West 12, Gravette 2

Booneville 8, Danville 7

Buffalo Island Central 9, Marmaduke 0

Cabot 8, Fort Smith Northside 2

Conway 7, Little Rock Catholic 6

Dardanelle 16, Subiaco Academy 4

East Poinsett County 19, Bay 9

Episcopal Collegiate 14, Abundant Life 7

Gosnell 11, Osceola 0

Harding Academy 16, Newport 0

Lamar 13, Mayflower 8

Lincoln 10, Westville, Okla. 2

Magnet Cove 14, Caddo Hills 1

Marion 11, Wynne 1 (5)

Marked Tree 5, Harrisburg 1

Morrilton 3, Ozark 2

Mountain View 13, Riverview 2

Palestine-Wheatley 9, DeWitt 8

Perryville 14, Two Rivers 1

Rogers 7, Sallisaw, Okla. 1

Rose Bud 7, Clinton 5

Russellville 7, Harrison 3

Texarkana 12, Lake Hamilton 5

Tuckerman 1, Melbourne 1

Walnut Ridge 5, Riverside 4

Softball

Bigelow 12, Hector 2

Booneville 13, Danville 0

DeWitt 13, Palestine-Wheatley 1

Dover 10, Jessieville 0

Gentry 7, West Fork 3

Gosnell 4, Corning 2

Magnet Cove 17, Caddo Hills 2

Mayflower 10, Lamar 7

McCrory 15, England 0

Midland 20, Sloan-Hendrix 2

Monticello 10, Crossett 9

Morrilton 21, Ozark 1

Pea Ridge 12, Springdale Har-Ber 2

Valley Springs 20, Bergman 0

West Side Greers Ferry 10, Izard County 4

Soccer

Boys

Berryville 2, Subiaco Academy 0

Green Forest 4, Harrison 0

Jonesboro 7, Marion 2

Rogers Heritage 1, Rogers 0

Girls

Batesville 6, West Memphis 0

Bentonville 3, Bentonville West 0

Greene County Tech 4, Nettleton 0

Harrison 6, Green Forest 0

Jonesboro 5, Marion 0

Mount St. Mary 2, Conway 1

Prairie Grove 1, Gentry 0

Pulaski Academy 2, Joe T. Robinson 0

Rogers 6, Rogers Heritage 0

