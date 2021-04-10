Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB -- Announced that RHP David Carpenter has received a one-year suspension without pay following his violations of Minor League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, effective immediately.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Optioned INF Pat Valaika to the alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Recalled LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day injured list. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the covid IL. Recalled INF Mike Ford from the alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Designated C Joseph Odom for assignment. Placed RHP Pete Fairbanks on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Strickland from the alternate training site. Recalled RF Brett Phillips from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Recalled LHP Brett Martin from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Anderson Tejeda from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Matt Bush and INF Brock Holt on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez and LHP Ryan Borucki on the covid IL and RHP Tyler Chatwood on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Josh Palacios, RHPs Joel Payamps and Ty Tice (Prairie Grove/Central Arkansas) from the alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Acquired RHP Edgar Santana from Pittsburgh and optioned him to the alternate training site. Optioned 3B Johan Camargo to the alternate training site. Activated 3B Ehire Adrianza from the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Recalled OF Luke Raley from the alternate training site. Placed OF Cody Bellinger on IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Traded RHP Edgar Santana to Atlanta for cash.

SAN DIEGO PADRES -- Optioned OF Brian O'Grady to the alternate training site. Recalled RF Trent Grisham from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Recalled Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, LHP Brad Hand and INF Jordy Mercer from IL. Optioned C Tres Barrera and RHP Ryne Harper and added them to the taxi squad. Optioned INF Carter Kieboom and OF Cody Wilson to the alternate training site. Placed OF Gerardo Parra, INF Adrian Sanchez and LHP T.J. McFarland on the taxi squad.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS -- Signed LHP Ryan Feierabend.

NEW YORK BOULDERS -- Signed SS Zach Penprase.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS -- Signed OF Omar Carrizales to a contract extension.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS -- Signed OF Brandon Gutzler and RHP Wilmer Torres.

BASKETBALL

NBA

DENVER NUGGETS -- Signed G Shaquille Harrison to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -- Signed F Malik Fitts to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -- Waived F Darius Miller.

TORONTO RAPTORS -- Waived G Patrick McCaw.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Signed DB Anthony Levine.

CHICAGO BEARS -- Re-signed DB Michael Joseph to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Named Louie Cioffi defensive quality control coach.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Re-signed DB Nate Hairston.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Re-signed OL Roderick Johnson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Signed LT Cam Robinson to a franchise tender for the 2021 season. Signed DT Daniel Ross.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -- Signed WR Tajae Sharpe.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- Waived G Ross Reynolds.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Signed DE T.J. Carter to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -- Re-signed CB Damarious Randall to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM -- Waived DT Caleb Brantley, WR Emanuel Hall, RBs Javon Leake and Michael Warren and TE Thaddeus Moss. Released C Kory Lichtensteiger, DT Caleb Brantley and DB Tanard Jackson.

HOCKEY

NHL

CALGARY FLAMES -- Loaned G Tyler Parsons to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES -- Assigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE -- Assigned F Josh Dickinson to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS -- Recalled Ls Mathias Brome and Taro Hirose, D Dennis Cholowski and D Gustave Lindstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Recalled C Ben Street from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS -- Assigned F Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -- Recalled D Joseph Duszak from the minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS -- Loaned RW Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL). Assigned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES -- Activated D Michael Downing from the injured reserve list and F Hugo Roy from the reserve list. Placed F Cole Sanford and D Jordan Sambrook on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS -- Recalled G Stefanos Lekkas from Rochester (AHL) loan. Activated D Nick Boka and F Oliver Cooper from the reserve list. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski and D Olivier Galipeau on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS -- Signed F Graham Knott to the active roster. Placed D Gordi Myer on the reserve list and F David Broll on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL -- Activated Fs Darian Skeoch and Terry Broadhurst from the reserve list. Placed F Tommy Apap and D Tim Shoup on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN -- Loaned F Brendan Warren to Rochester (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS -- Activated D Willie Corrin from injured reserve and D Tommy Muck and F Brodie Reid from the reserve list. Placed F Phil Marinaccio and D Kris Myllari on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS -- Placed F Zach Andrusiak on injured reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STING RAYS -- Recalled G Hunter Shepard from Hershey (AHL) loan. Activated F Matt Weis from the reserve list. Placed G Alex Dubeau on the reserve list. Placed F Jade Miller on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS -- Activated D J.C. Brassard from the reserve list. Placed D Stephan Beauvais on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES -- Placed D Brandon Fehd on the reserve list and F Mitch Maxwell on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS -- Loaned F Matt Alfaro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Signed F Jackson Keane to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated Ds Matt Foley and Jesse Lees from the reserve list. Placed F Brad Brobot and D Aaron Thow on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER -- Activated G Alex Sakellaropoulos from injured reserve and D Jacob Graves and F Matteo Gennaro from the reserve list. Placed F Charlie Combs on the reserve list.

Southern Professional

Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC -- Loaned C Matthew Barnaby to Greenville (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS -- Signed W Beni Redzic to a two-year contract with options through the 2025 season.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC -- Signed D Hassan Pinto for the 2021 season.

National Women's

Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM -- Signed MFs Taylor Aylmer and Claire Winter to national team replacement contracts for 2021 season.