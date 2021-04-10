Happy birthday (Apr. 10): You don't feel courageous, but you are. At first you get things done regardless of whether you believe you can or not. Then you start a streak. The more wins you rack up, the more confidence you gain. You'll go public with your idea and glow in the spotlight. Summer brings magical connections and a financial lift, too.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll help someone and it helps you twice as much. Giving your love brings a similar outcome. If your aim is selfless service, then you're out of luck. Every generous act will enrich and benefit you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are no perfect pairings, but there are more or less compatible people. You're in luck. Life will show you who fits into which category. You're in the mood for a smooth ride, and that's what you'll get.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Some things are worth doing even though they might be difficult, and some things are worth doing because they're sure to be difficult. No one ever got strong lifting feathers.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): An ambitious mood strikes. Ambition requires you to take risks, and risks come with fear, and fear feeds into thrills, which can be addictive. This is only the start of the excitement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When your gift doesn't make the impression you wanted it to, this is nothing to take personally. People receive when they are ready to receive. Let time do its part. Anyway, you're richer for giving.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your smile creates community wherever it goes. Your smile says, "this is a good place to be" and it also says, "I'm glad to be here with you." Your smile makes others share that gladness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A tangent will turn into a main focus, mainly because you keep getting attention, money and props for it. This is actually starting to feel like a calling, if not an obsession.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Good questions get direct answers. Write and rewrite your question until it rings with truth and then ask your heart for answers and write down what it says. Move your hand across the page unthinkingly; the words will come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You say "thank you" in many ways that do not involve those actual words. Your enjoyment, the time you spend lingering with a person or an idea and your willingness to help are all expressions of gratitude heard loud and clear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll dance with a deal — not because the deal asked you to dance but because you were already on the dance floor together. Keep dancing, and see what else comes. There's soon to be a crowd.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let the ideal in your head block the reality in front of your nose. There is something very useful close at hand. You can do amazing thing with this scene exactly the way it is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do you have the feeling there's someone out there waiting for someone like you to show up? Well, that's certainly the case, and the more outreach you do the faster the match can get made.

PREPARING FOR LAUNCH

Navigating is a lot easier when you know where you are. Without that information, the map may as well be just a random pretty picture. Getting places is simple: Know where you are, determine where you want to be, and then solve for the difference. Tomorrow’s new moon in Aries lends beginner’s luck to anyone who’s “going places.”

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My birthday is Oct. 12, 1951. I wrote you before to ask about the astrological prospects between me and someone born Jan. 28, 1971. The insights you provided were helpful. Now, I’m even more curious for answers. The person born Jan. 28, 1971, has been involved with someone whose birthday is May 27, 1960. Are they better-suited for each other than I would be with Jan. 28, 1971?”

A: Astrology can show you the strengths and weaknesses of a relationship, but each person is in charge of his or her own behavior in a relationship and, ultimately, that is what will determine how the relationship grooves. Use astrology to help you see how you might be able to entice and attract the person you are very interested in instead of using it to say, “See, I’m a better match for you than the other person.” Or, “Well, it didn’t work out because it’s not in the stars.” My advice is to know your edge and work it and don’t worry about your romantic competition. You’re charming and clever with eclectic taste. Use these assets to create an environment of excitement around you. That’s what Sagittarians such as your love interest really crave.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“This is Us” star Mandy Moore is an enchanting presence on screen and has a huge career off-screen as well, as a voiceover queen with several major credits including Rapunzel in “Tangled,” Cassandra in “High School USA” and the adorable kitty, Sheriff Callie in “Sheriff Callie’s Wild West.” Moore is an Aries with a natal Leo moon, the luminary of show business and entertainment.