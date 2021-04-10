I-30 work to require lane closings

Work on Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings throughout the corridor beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following will take place, weather permitting:

• The I-30 eastbound exit ramp to Cantrell Road in Little Rock will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, as well as during the same hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Traffic can detour eastbound to Broadway in North Little Rock and return westbound to Cantrell Road.

• The westbound lanes of East Third Street in Little Rock between Ferry and Sherman streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The intersections of East Fourth Street with Cumberland Avenue, Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock will have their right lane and sidewalk closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Some street parking will be affected.

• Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will have single-lane sections closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and continuing for the same hours daily through Sunday. The westbound closing is between the North Hills Boulevard on-ramp and the I-30 westbound overpass. The eastbound lane closing will take place between the I-40/I-30 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound.

• A new section of a one-lane road will open Wednesday connecting Collins and Mahlon Martin streets between East Third and East Fourth streets.

• I-40 westbound between North Hills Boulevard and I-30 will have double left-lane closings from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. April 17. The same section of I-40 will be closed from 9 p.m. April 18 until 4 a.m. April 19.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.