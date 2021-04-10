• Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist, said she will not attend a United Nations climate conference planned for Glasgow, Scotland, in November because of the unequal distribution of coronavirus vaccines that she said will hinder attendance from low-income countries.

• John Turnure, an Akron, Ohio, police officer, resigned after he was accused of stuffing snow into the mouth of a man who struggled with officers while being handcuffed during a domestic violence arrest, interim Police Chief Mike Caprez said.

• Ronnie Long, a North Carolina man released and pardoned after serving nearly 44 years in prison for a rape he insists he didn't commit, said a $750,000 state compensation payment for his wrongful incarceration isn't enough to make up for the decades he lost.

• Codie Clark, 25, a former volunteer firefighter in Dresden, Tenn., has been charged with setting a blaze at a rural Presbyterian church on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

• Gene Suellentrop, 69, the Kansas state Senate's Republican majority leader, charged with five counts after police say he was intoxicated, drove the wrong way on Interstate 70 and called a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper "doughnut boy" during a traffic stop, has been voted out of his leadership position.

• Petrit Kllokoqi, a restaurant owner in Pristina, Kosovo, is seating mannequins at his tables to symbolically protest a government order that closes eateries for two weeks because of a surge in covid-19 cases, and said there is no evidence that dining is causing the spike.

• Elise Schaffer, with the Dane County, Wis., sheriff's office, said a 42-year-old truck driver from Missouri who was catching a flight to another job was "completely cooperative" after agents at an airport security checkpoint found a loaded handgun in his bag that he had forgotten was there.

• Debra Hunter, convicted of deliberately coughing on a mask-wearing customer at a store in Jacksonville, Fla., in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500 and ordered to undergo an anger management evaluation.

• Camille Coelho, 54, a Boston nurse walking on the city's Constitution Beach, felt herself sinking and became mired in mud up to her knees requiring help from firefighters to get free, said afterward that the incident served as "a great metaphor" for the past year of the pandemic.