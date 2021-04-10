U.S.-Russia space crew docks at outpost

MOSCOW -- A trio of Russian and American space travelers blasted off Friday and reached the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov launched as scheduled at 2:42 a.m. CDT aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur facility in Kazakhstan.

They docked at the station after a two-orbit journey that lasted just over three hours.

It is the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first.

The launch took place three days before the 60th anniversary of the first human flight to space by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and the 40th anniversary of the first launch of NASA's space shuttle.

"When we started, we were competing with each other, and that was one of the reasons we were so successful at the beginning of human spaceflight," Vande Hei said at a preflight news conference Thursday. "And as time went on, we realized that by working together we can achieve even more. And of course, that's continuing to this day, and I hope that it will continue into the future."

The three will work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science.

India irked by U.S. ship's sail-by in zone

NEW DELHI -- India on Friday objected to a U.S. Navy ship conducting a "freedom of navigation" patrol in its exclusive economic zone without its consent.

"We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage ... to the government of U.S.A through diplomatic channels," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said that the USS John Paul Jones on Wednesday "asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting India's prior consent, consistent with international law."

It said India's requirement that countries receive consent for military operations in its economic zone was "inconsistent with international law" and that the United States "will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows."

Bagchi said the vessel was monitored continuously as it sailed from the Persian Gulf toward the Malacca Strait.

He said India believes the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea does not authorize countries to carry out military exercises or maneuvers, particularly involving the use of weapons or explosives, in other states' exclusive economic zones and continental shelves without the consent of the coastal state.

Japan to flush radioactive water into sea

TOKYO -- The Japanese government has decided to dispose of large amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean, media outlets reported Friday, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years by protests and safety concerns.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told top fisheries association officials Wednesday that his government believes the release into the sea is the most realistic option and that a final decision would be made "within days."

After seven years of discussion on how to dispose of the water without further harming Fukushima's image and the region's fisheries and other businesses, a government panel prepared a report two years ago saying that a release into the sea is the most realistic method.

The release is expected to start in about two years after the utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co., sets up a facility approved by nuclear authorities. According to a preliminary estimate, a gradual release of the water is expected to finish before the plant cleanup ends.

A release of the water into the sea has faced fierce opposition from fishermen and residents. The government has said it will do its utmost to support fisheries and provide compensation for any damage.

16 Pakistan miners found in mass grave

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Pakistani police said they found a mass grave Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who were missing in the country's northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants.

The miners disappeared in 2011 while on their way to work in the district of Kohat, about 45 miles south of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

No one had claimed to have abducted the miners, but militant groups were active in the area at the time.

Forensics experts carried out the exhumations after a villager in the remote mountainous area alerted authorities to what he assumed was a burial site, said police official Aleem Khan.

Family members identified the bodies from the clothes and remains, Khan said, and the remains were handed over to them for burial.

Khan said police would continue investigating the deaths.