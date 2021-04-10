Infection rates seen climbing in every region of the world

WARSAW, Poland -- Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel. The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases and deaths includes even Thailand, which has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations but now struggles to contain covid-19.

The only exceptions to the deteriorating situation are countries that have advanced vaccination programs, most notably Israel and Britain. The U.S., which is a vaccination leader globally, is also seeing a small uptick in new cases.

The World Health Organization said infection rates are climbing in every global region, driven by new virus variants and too many countries coming out of lockdown too soon.

"We've seen rises worldwide for six weeks. And now, sadly, we are seeing rises in deaths for the last three weeks," Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said at a briefing in Geneva.

In its weekly epidemiological update, the WHO said more than 4 million covid-19 cases were reported in the past week. New deaths increased by 11% compared with the previous week, with more than 71,000 reported.

The increasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths extend to countries where vaccinations are finally gaining momentum. That leaves even bleaker prospects for much of the world, where large-scale vaccination programs remain a more distant prospect.

In Turkey, which is among the badly hit countries, most new cases can be traced to the variant first found in Britain.

Ismail Cinel, head of the Turkish Intensive Care Association, said the surge was beginning to strain the nation's relatively advanced health care system and "the alarm bells are ringing" for intensive care units, which are not yet at full capacity.

"The mutant form of the virus is causing more harm to the organs," Cinel said. "While two out of 10 patients were dying previously, the number is now four out of 10. And if we continue this way, we will lose six."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased restrictions in early March to minimize pain to his nation's ailing economy. The new spike forced him to announce renewed restrictions, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, which starts Tuesday.

Turkish medical groups say the reopening was premature and that the new measures do not go far enough. They have been calling for full lockdowns during the holy Muslim month.

In Brazil, which has the second-highest death toll in the world after the U.S., Sao Paulo has started night burials to cope with demand, and school vans have been used to transport coffins. With the pace of vaccination already slow -- fewer than 3% of Brazil's 210 million people have received both vaccine doses, according to the research site Our World in Data -- some governors have expressed concern about vaccine supplies.

The death toll in Iran is also rising, prompting new restrictions that will take effect for 10 days in 257 cities beginning today. They involve the closure of all parks, restaurants, confectionaries, beauty salons, malls and bookstores.

Authorities in Pakistan, which is in the middle of a third surge of infections, are restricting intercity transportation on weekends as of midnight Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities in Thailand ordered new restrictions Friday in an effort to contain a growing outbreak just days before the country's traditional Songkran New Year's holiday, when millions of people travel.

In Germany, Poland and other countries in the 27-member European Union, vaccination programs are finally ramping up after a slow start blamed on delivery shortages.

Thousands of German medical practices joined the vaccination campaign this week, helping the country reach consecutive daily records for doses administered. So far, 14.7% of the population have received at least one dose and 5.8% have received both shots.

Yet German health officials are warning of a steep rise in intensive-care patients and are calling for stronger action to contain infections.

Neighboring Poland is also seeing a dramatic spike in deaths, and hospitals have been forced to turn away cancer and other patients as ICU and other hospital beds are taken by covid-19 patients. Hospitalizations of virus patients there have jumped 20% in the past two weeks.

Harris of the WHO said the world knows how to fight these surges. She cited good news from the U.K., where new coronavirus cases dropped 60% in March amid a strong vaccination program, "but we have to do it all."

"We have to keep on social distancing. We have to avoid indoor crowded settings," she said. "We have to keep wearing the masks, even if vaccinated."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

COVID-19 patients are treated in the municipal hospital of Sao Joao de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

People queue to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A woman leaves after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center that is closed for fresh registrations for first doses because of shortage the vaccine, in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 9, 2021. India has a seven-day rolling average of more than 100,000 cases per day and has reported 13 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

People getting their COVID-19 jabs at a temporary vaccination center at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 as the government is stepping up the tempo of nationwide inoculation. New regulations brought order into the vaccination procedure at the stadium center, after a crowd and long lines formed there on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

People walk through a street filled with entertainment, restaurants and bars in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo on Friday, April 9, 2021. Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a Buddhist monk at Nak Prok Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A volunteer disinfects the outer area of a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

A man opens the shutter of a Restaurant in Rome, Friday, April 9, 2021. Italy has seen a stabilizing of the new variant-fueled infections over the past three weeks, though its daily death count remains stubbornly high, averaging between 300-500 COVID-19 victims per day, and its ICU capacity for virus patients is well over the threshold set by the government. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)