Judge delays ruling on N.D. oil pipeline

A judge on Friday delayed a decision on whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota should be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project, after lawyers for the pipeline asked for more time to outline the effects of recent changes in the economy.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg granted the 10-day continuance after the Biden administration declined to intervene in the case, which an attorney for the Standing Rock Indian Reservation said is "deeply" disappointing to the tribes.

"The decision here today is to keep operating, which is the same decision as the previous administration," Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman said during the hearing. "The company gets to keep the benefits of operating the pipeline that was never properly authorized while the community has to bear the risks and the consequences."

Boasberg ordered the hearing mainly for the Corps to explain how it could proceed without a federal permit granting easement for the $3.8 billion pipeline to cross beneath Lake Oahe, a reservoir along the Missouri River that is maintained by the Corps. Corps attorney Ben Schifman told the judge that the agency might act on the permit issue at some time, which Boasberg described as a possibility of "sooner, later or not at all."

-- The Associated Press

Ex-Disney exec joins Walmart marketing

Walmart Inc. is beefing up its marketing team with the hiring of a former Disney executive as its first chief creative officer. The company also recently added an Under Armour executive to head its category marketing team.

Jean Batthany previously spent more than four years as vice president of global creative at Walt Disney Co., where she headed the in-house creative agency for theme parks and consumer products.

At Walmart, Batthany will "lead the work to define how the Walmart brand comes to life for our customers," the chief marketing officer, William White, said in a company memo. White is also fairly new to the Bentonville retailer, having joined the company in May.

Batthany, who lives in Los Angeles, started her new job on March 29.

In February, Walmart hired Courtney Carlson as senior vice president of category marketing. She was previously chief marketing officer for Under Armour North America. She also spent more than 15 years at Target Corp. in merchandising and marketing.

Carlson is responsible for developing marketing plans and gaining and retaining customers.

-- Serenah McKay

Gain of 4.50 gives index 602.83 close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 602.83, up 4.50.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.