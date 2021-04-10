On hate and injustice

The audacity of depravity is evident in our country, specifically how laws are currently being utilized to disenfranchise, oppress and suppress the rights of certain races of people.

There is right and wrong and good and evil. How people respond or react to others is a reflection of the condition of their heart and mind.

From the time African Americans gained physical freedom through the Emancipation Proclamation and the right to vote, it seems Republicans have responded like an "abusive stalker." They have continued to inflict and manufacture diabolical acts to destroy African Americans and other races. Their new "reign of terror" is to enact laws based on prejudice, hate and injustice. It is genocide by legislation. This is not only diabolical, it is wicked in nature and application.

We know that if you are not of God, then you are against God, so the battle is truly against him. We were blessed to break chains and make the Constitution become a real document through application. Our God is neither a gun nor a rich man. We also know only God is superior. Curses to those who inflict this hate; God said it, and it will be done. Watch!

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

The emperor's clothes

Mary Waters and Michael Oglesby show us what can happen when we live in an echo chamber. They lament the new Georgia election law for its inhumane provision to prohibit water be given to those in lines at polling places.This provision does indeed do as they believe. Except they apparently are unaware the law specifies political organizations. Poll workers are free to offer water and any other comforts to waiting voters. Arkansas election law prohibits campaign signs and volunteers within a specific distance from waiting voters to protect them from last-minute pressure tactics to influence their vote.

These are two examples of a troublesome trend we are experiencing where our president, political leaders, the press, and political commentators espouse falsehoods as fact. Those with intellectual curiosity will do the research to enlighten themselves to the truth or read or watch other sources of news that present the whole truth.

The NBC nightly news anchor recently accepted the Edward R. Murrow award for journalism. In his acceptance speech, while commenting on objective reporting, he said, "fairness is overrated." He went on to explain he meant misinformation did not deserve equal reporting. He concluded truth is most important. I believe he is correct about truth. But when truth is defined by the individual or group rather than a timeless standard, there is no truth. Without ethical standards, journalism is nothing but propaganda. CNN recently aired a discussion on its network. In this discussion one participant said the gender of a newborn child cannot be determined. No other participant questioned that comment.

Has our collective level of intelligence sunken that low? Do we accept that the emperor does have clothes? Unfortunately, I believe that is true. God help us.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

Town-hall meetings

I have noticed our governor holding news conferences every week, and it has got me thinking that maybe members of our Legislature should have more opportunities to meet with the people and answer questions.

I believe that Arkansas could use a law that requires elected members of the state Legislature to hold town-hall meetings each quarter during their term in office to answer questions and hear complaints from the voters and the press in their districts. Is anyone willing to start a petition to get such a law? I would be willing to sign it.

SAMUEL ANDREWS

Russellville

Oh goody, we're No. 1

It appears that Arkansas is competing with Georgia to see who can demonstrate the most ignorant and stupid state governmental actions. Being influenced by fundamental religious beliefs and supported by the ignorant masses that elected them, they have no competition that comes even close. Arkansas has nothing to worry about; we win by a landslide.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Faith and education

Our Legislature's passing a bill that creationism must be taught in science in school is redundant. As far as I can see, it already is.

I have never had a conflict with my Christianity and what science has found out about how the world came about. The Bible was not written as a science book. It is a combination of history, inspiration, and how Christians are supposed to live. It says God created heaven and Earth. Whatever science finds out about our creation, then I believe that is how he did it.

This argument reminds me of when Galileo had a belief in heliocentrism, i.e., the sun is the center of the universe. He was forced to reject this belief or face charges of heresy, a belief contrary to orthodox religious doctrine. If we believe God created Earth, then we need to accept however he did it. Teaching science is not the business of religion. If your faith can be threatened by everything science finds out, then you don't have enough faith.

Another thing, why is our Legislature concerning itself with religion? Don't they understand that we are a secular government in order to protect religion? That is why we have continued to have freedom to believe whatever we want, and worship however we want all these years. This is a constitutionally guaranteed right. Without freedom of religion, a legislator could force his or her religious beliefs on others.

To promote Christianity, all we have to do is act like a Christian. I don't think there is any better witness for Christ than someone filled with love and caring for others. That is what brings people to Christianity.

SALLY MAYS

Roland