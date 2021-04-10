Little Rock teen, suspected in shooting, escapes custody

Authorities are looking for a Little Rock teenager after a Saturday night shooting at a carnival in Little Rock.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to the Carnival at the Outlets at Little Rock, 1 Bass Pro Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was quickly transported to a hospital for medical treatment, according to department spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes.

Barnes said that although the man was originally reported deceased, he is still alive but in critical condition.

"There was a breakdown in communication that this person was pronounced deceased," Barnes said. "However, as of the latest update, [he is] very critical but still alive at the moment."

Officers detained Keaton McGee, 16, at the scene and took him in for questioning. He requested medical treatment, according to Barnes.

Barnes said that as McGee was about to be transported to a local hospital, McGee broke free from officers and fled south from the 12th Street Substation.

"We believe this person is very dangerous," Barnes said Saturday. "We believe he is contained in the area south of our 12th Street Station in a few-block radius. We currently have a K9 on the ground looking for him. We have a drone working with North Little Rock. We will find him tonight, is our hope."

According to Barnes, McGee was last seen wearing a muscle shirt. He had a "very small afro" and a tattoo under his right eye.

"If you live in this area and you see this person, please call 911. Do not call non-emergency. Please call 911," Barnes said. "This is someone we want off the street."