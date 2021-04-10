Local Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers 7, Sallisaw, Okla. 1

Four Rogers pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Mounties claimed a win over Sallisaw.

Danny Burns and Braxton Haywood combined for five hitless innings for Rogers, while Madden Dillard and Josh Lawing pitched an inning apiece.

Leadoff hitter Eli Marcotte had two hits and drove in two runs for the Mounties, who pulled away with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Bentonville 13, Columbia (Mo.) Hickman 2

Bentonville erupted for nine runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Hickman.

The bottom of the Tigers' lineup did most of the damage. Kieper Pate had three hits and drove in three runs, while Luke Crumpler had two hits and three RBIs and Joseph Hardin added a hit and drove in two runs.

Wilkes Stephenson, Zac Sohosky and Hunter James combined on a four-hitter over five innings for Bentonville.

Bentonville West 12, Gravette 2

Dawson Price's home run sparked a 14-hit attack as West rolled to a victory over Gravette in nonconference play at Centerton.

The Wolverines pulled away with five runs in the third and five more in the sixth, highlighted by Price's three-run blast. Cole Kitchens had two hits and two RBIs, while Luke Schonauer and Ty Durham each added two hits.

Kitchens also threw three scoreless innings, while three Wolverine relievers finished the game.

Shiloh Christian 4, Jones, Okla. 3

Gunner Pace's seventh-inning double drove in Luke Bowerman with the decisive run as Shiloh Christian rallied to defeat Jones in a tournament game Friday morning in Oklahoma.

The Saints rallied after two were out in the seventh. Kyle Cason walked and scored the tying run on a double by Bowerman, then Pace followed with his game-winning hit.

Caleb Anderson threw six innings and was the winning pitcher, while Jonas Nantze pitched the seventh for the save.

Siloam Springs 9, Prairie Grove 3

JP Wills had two hits and drove in two runs to help Siloam Springs defeat Prairie Grove in nonconference action.

Elijah Coffey and Christian Ledeker each had a hit and scored twice for the Panthers, who jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning. Lucas Jundermann had two hits and an RBI for Siloam Springs.

Tate Benoit had two of Prairie Grove's seven hits.

Fayetteville 3, Greenwood 2

Fayetteville did all of its scoring in the first inning, then held off Greenwood to pick up the win at home.

Jake Pannel, Brayden Drake and Cooper Dowell each drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Pannell then pitched three innings and picked up the win while three relievers finished the game.

Bentonville 15, Van Buren 5

A pair of six-run outbursts propelled Bentonville to a nonconference victory Thursday over Van Buren at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Keegan Allen snapped a 3-3 tie when he drove in two runs with an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning and sparked the first outburst. Bentonville then added six more runs in the sixth and forced the 10-run rule, with Andrew Forsyth belting a two-run triple.

Payton Allen had three of the Tigers' 16 hits while Keegan Allen drove in a team-high three runs.

Farmington 10, Gentry 0

Myles Harvey threw a three-hitter and Trey Hill had a two-run home run as Farmington rolled past Gentry in 4A-1 Conference action Thursday at Farmington.

The Cardinals erupted for seven runs in the first inning, highlighted by Hill's home run and a two-run double by Kyson Bridges. Harvey made that stand as he threw 72 pitches over five innings and struck out seven.

Caden Elsik and Bridges each had two hits and drove in two runs.

Harrison 5, Gravette 2

Harrison jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and went on to post a 4A-1 Conference victory at Gravette.

The Goblins added a run in the fifth and again in the seventh, while Gravette scored in the fifth and sixth.

Jake Carver had two of Gravette's four hits while Keegan Bulza and Cy Hilger each scored a run.

Prairie Grove 9, NWA Hornets 4

Prairie Grove put together a 17-hit attack and posted a nonconference victory.

The Tigers, however, only led 2-1 after five innings before they erupted for six runs in the sixth.

Davis Stephens had a team-high three hits and drove in two runs to lead Prairie Grove, while the first four batters in the Tigers' lineup -- Conner Hubbs, Sloan Smith, Casey Shipley and Ryder Orr -- had two hits apiece.

Prep Softball

Harrison 5, Gravette 4

Harrison forced Gravette to leave the bases loaded to end the game as the Lady Goblins remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play.

Harrison (12-6, 6-0) batted around and scored all of its runs in the second inning. Shelby Eddington and Kayton Bell each had a double in the inning.

Claire Cecil pitched four innings and Ryleigh Keele threw the final three innings.

Prep Soccer

Girls

Rogers 6, Rogers Heritage 0

Jourdan Badely scored two goals Friday to lead Rogers past Rogers Heritage.

It was another fine performance by Badely, who scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Hannah Hatfield, Allison Golden, Kristen Babbitt, and Kendall Green also scored goals for Rogers against Heritage on Friday.

Harrison 6, Green Forest 0

Clare Barger continued her scoring outburst with four goals and led Harrison to a 4A-West Conference win.

Barger completed her hat track late in the first half as Harrison claimed a 5-0 lead at halftime, then scored the Lady Goblins' only goal of the second half.

Mia Barrett and Elise Bell accounted for Harrison's other first-half goals.