LR police identify victim of shooting

A man whom police found dead as a result of a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon on North Chicot Road in Little Rock has been identified, authorities said Friday.

Police were dispatched at 4:23 p.m. to the 7700 block of North Chicot Road in reference to shots fired, according to an incident report from Little Rock police. Upon arrival, officers located a man, later identified as 24-year-old Deshon Stokes of Little Rock, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, the report stated.

A postal worker provided CPR until officers arrived, police said. Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.