DODGERS

Fans share in ring ceremony

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have received their World Series rings in front of the loyal hometown fans who didn't get to witness their 2020 championship run in person.

Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers collected their jewelry before Los Angeles' home opener Friday. The team also raised a championship banner behind center field to the roars of a Chavez Ravine crowd that made up for its pandemic-limited numbers with joyous noise.

Those fans never got into Dodger Stadium to witness their team's run to its first championship in 32 years. The Dodgers were well aware their ring ceremony was a cathartic moment for both the players and their millions of fans who were forced to enjoy a title run from afar.

"We've had a year that we could have never imagined," said Dodgers owner Mark Walter, who hoped the championship season could "serve as an inspiration to finish this fight against the terrible pandemic, and to continue the fight for justice and equality for everyone."

The Dodgers introduced each player with a congratulatory video from one of his baseball heroes. Will Clark congratulated Kershaw, who idolized the Rangers first baseman growing up in the Dallas area, while Betts -- who only joined the Dodgers last year -- got congratulations from Jimmy Rollins before receiving his first ovation from Los Angeles' fans.

Dodgers fans also roared particularly loudly for veteran Justin Turner and for Julio Urias, who got the final ring. The Dodgers' homegrown Mexican left-hander smoothly recorded the final seven outs of the World Series clincher over Tampa Bay.

Left-hander David Price got a World Series ring despite opting out of his first season with Los Angeles due to the pandemic, but the veteran announced he is auctioning the ring to benefit The Players Alliance and its social justice causes.

The Dodgers also took a moment to honor Tommy Lasorda, the beloved former manager who died in January, just over two months after he witnessed Los Angeles' championship-clinching victory in Texas.

Kershaw and several teammates put on their rings immediately after receiving the box, triumphantly flashing them for the cameras. The rings are stacked with hundreds of diamonds and sapphires totaling 11 karats.

DODGERS

Bellinger out with bruised calf

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a bruised left calf.

The World Series champions made the move Friday.

Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 10-3 win in Oakland.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said they had not seen "significant" improvement in Bellinger's leg since the injury, but the outfielder was already jogging and moving. He missed the final two games of Los Angeles' series in Oakland.

RANGERS

Reliever added to IL

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers reliever Matt Bush was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation, a potentially concerning move for the hard-throwing pitcher only three games into his comeback from missing 2 1/2 seasons because of twice having elbow surgery.

Manager Chris Woodward said Bush's arm just didn't feel good, though there hadn't been a full evaluation to determine the extent of the issue.

"Putting him on the IL just protects him. If nothing's there, and it's not that big of an issue, then 10 days from now he'll be fine," Woodward said. "But we just want to make sure because his arm just doesn't feel that good."

The Rangers also put veteran third baseman Brock Holt on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. He hasn't played since exiting Tuesday night's game with tightness after sprinting around first base and stopping on a single in the eighth inning. Woodward said the issue isn't serious, but that Holt wouldn't have been ready to play for a few more days.

BLUE JAYS

Hernandez exposed to virus

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.

Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernandez's close contact.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

A number of Toronto players received shots before Thursday's game with the Angels.

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers pose for photos with their 2020 World Series Championship ring before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, right, is hugged by Chris Taylor (3) next to manager Dave Roberts, left, after their team's World Series Championship ring ceremony before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)