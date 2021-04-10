Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres' history

ARLINGTON, Texas -- San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Padres were the only active MLB franchise without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game -- from a 28-year-old who grew up just down the road in El Cajon, Calif.

"It's awesome to have it be in a Padres uniform," said Musgrove, who had never thrown a no-hitter at any level. "To have it be the first in the history of the franchise, that's incredible."

In only his second start for San Diego, Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, one over the minimum.

Padres Manager Jayce Tingler let Musgrove go the distance because he was so efficient -- and knowing what it would mean to have a hometown player end the franchise's no-hitter drought in its 53rd season.

"I think in a way that makes it, if it can be any sweeter, any more special for him, to do it growing up in San Diego and this being his team, it's about the perfect story written," Tingler said.

The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. Jose Trevino had a hard lineout to right field for the final out of the eighth, and David Dahl ripped the first out of the ninth right at second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

"There was like three different scenarios where I thought I lost it," Musgrove said.

Musgrove (2-0), who threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes, is in his sixth major-league season. He previously pitched for Houston (2016-17) and Pittsburgh (2018-20), and he never had thrown a complete game in his previous 84 career starts.

"I'm freaking exhausted, man," he said. "There was no way I was coming out of that game."

It was the first no-hitter in the majors this season and only the second complete game.

The majors' last no-hitter was thrown by the Chicago Cubs' Alec Mills on Sept. 13, 2020, against Milwaukee. His catcher was Victor Caratini, who was also behind the plate for Musgrove.

San Diego acquired the big righty as part of a seven-player, three-team trade on Jan. 19. He pitched for Pittsburgh last season.

In his debut for San Diego, which came at home last Saturday, he struck out eight in six scoreless innings against Arizona. He had no walks in winning that game, when he threw 57 of 78 pitches for strikes.

Wil Meyers put the Padres ahead to stay in the second inning with his RBI double, then scored from second base on Tommy Pham's flyout to deep right-center to make it 2-0 against Kohei Arihara (0-1).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 2 Matt Olson's tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning lifted Oakland to a victory over Houston. The victory comes after the Astros beat the A's five times in this season and is just the second win overall for Oakland this year.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1 Franmil Reyes homered twice and Zach Plesac (1-1) pitched seven dominant innings after getting an early lead to give Cleveland a win over Detroit. Reyes hit a two-run home run in the first off emergency starter Derek Holland (0-1) and added a 446-foot shot in the sixth to make it 4-0.

ANGELS 7, BLUE JAYS 1 Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in four runs, Andrew Heaney pitched six scoreless innings and Los Angeles beat Toronto in Dunedin, Fla. Ohtani completed a four-run second with a three-run double to deep right-center off T.J. Zeuch. He also connected for a 422-foot drive to center during Los Angeles' three-run fifth. Heaney (1-1) allowed 3 hits, struck out 9 and walked 2 in the second game at TD Ballpark.

RAYS 10, YANKEES 5 Rich Hill pitched six innings, helping Tampa Bay stop a four-game slide. Austin Meadows had three of the Rays' 13 hits. Willy Adames and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBI, and Brandon Lowe drove in three runs. Hill (1-0), a 41-year-old lefty, allowed four runs and four hits.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 1, NATIONALS 0 Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles defeated Washington. Walker Buehler (1-0) pitched six strong innings.

GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 1 Johnny Cueto got within an out of a complete game, Brandon Crawford broke up a scoreless tie with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh inning, and San Francisco won its home opener over Colorado.

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits, including a long two-run home run that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton's six strong innings, leading the Braves to a victory over Philadelphia. Morton (1-1) permitted one run and four hits.

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena drops his bat as he ducks away from an inside pitch by New York Yankees' Corey Kluber during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New York Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman (39) can't get to a two-run double by Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle off pitcher Nick Nelson during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New York Yankees relief pitcher Nick Nelson delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames lines an RBI double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays' Yandy Diaz scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo, of Japan, follows his single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo, of Japan, celebrates his single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber with first base coach Ozzie Timmons (30) during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)