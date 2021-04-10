OPINION | WALLY HALL: Greenberg was a compassionate genius

This was a sad week in the world of Arkansas journalism.

Paul Greenberg, the wildly talented editorial writer/columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and previously the Pine Bluff Commercial died at 84.

Paul let people know of his fate about five years earlier and his column would appear, disappear and reappear until he finallly said he was outta here.

Paul was a legend, and not just in Arkansas. His column was syndicated and ran in newspapers all over the country.

I can’t tell you how many times I’d meet a sports writer from Virginia, California or many places in between and when they heard I was from Arkansas the first thing they would ask is do I know Paul Greenberg.

Paul was a brilliant man. His IQ had to be at the top of the charts, but he was a sensitive soul too.

When his first wife Marilyn died Paul stuck his head in my office and asked if I had a moment, of course I said because his nuggets of wisdom were invaluable.

As he was sitting down he said he needed to warn me, this conversation was about religion.

Paul was Jewish. I’m a Christian.

Paul was a scholar when it came to his Bible. I’m just knowledgeable. He called Jesus, “A very interesting man.’

“Do you believe Marilyn did not go to heaven because she was Jewish,’ he asked and in that very moment I wanted the floor to swallow me.

I thought for a second and replied, “I don’t know. I know I have to believe Jesus Christ died on the cross for me to be saved. I believe every other person is up to God.’

Paul sat there a moment, got up and started for the door.

I had no idea what he was thinking, but in the door he stopped, turned and said: “Thanks. I like that answer.’

From that day on we had bond.

He will be missed.