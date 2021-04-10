100 years ago

April 10, 1921

• Governor McRae has consented to attend the inauguration ceremonies for the new administration in which E.B. Gardner will be sworn in as mayor at the city hall tomorrow night. He will swear in the new mayor. The governor has asked that the occasion be made a get-together affair for all those working in the interests of the city as a whole, urging that party lines be dropped and that all citizens support the incoming administration for the good of North Little Rock.

50 years ago

April 10, 1971

• Forest fires burned about 1,200 acres of Arkansas woodlands Friday as forest rangers looked forward to rain late Sunday or Monday. State Forester Virgil W. Cothren said that crews were fighting seven fires on 180 acres of timberlands Friday night after extinguishing 40 fires in the last few days. "I think we will probably get these out tonight and get an even start in the morning," Cothren said. Cothren said that fires that started Thursday near Rison and Granite Mountain southeast of Little Rock were brought under control Friday.

25 years ago

April 10, 1996

• Almost 30,000 Arkansas high school juniors will spend next week taking the state's new seven-hour high school proficiency exam -- a test that students eventually will have to pass to graduate. The four-day test of math, reading and writing will begin Monday, said Gayle Potter, research and design team leader at the Arkansas Department of Education. The exam won't keep any of this year's test-takers from graduating. But, according to state law, future classes must pass the test to get diplomas. The director of the department's general education division has the authority to decide when passing the test will be required.

10 years ago

April 10, 2011

FORT SMITH -- A new television program, featuring Fort Smith police officers, will offer viewers around the country a cop's-eye view of police work. Police POV, airing April 17 on the Turner Broadcasting System, will show officers in Fort Smith, Cincinnati and Chattanooga, Tenn., as they go about their daily work. The officers will each wear a small video camera that fits over the ear and that will record events from the officers' "point of view." Mickey Stern, co-chief executive officer of BASE Productions, which is producing the program, said last year that showing events from the perspective of the head-mounted cameras was the main reason for doing the shows.