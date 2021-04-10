Pedestrian struck by SUV dies

On Thursday about 10:20 p.m. officers were called to a pedestrian accident in the 4200 block of U.S. 65 South in Pine Bluff. Upon arrival they located the body of an adult woman on the highway.

The initial investigation indicates a SUV was traveling southbound on the highway when the accident occurred. The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, officers said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher. The accident is still under investigation. No names are being released until the next of kin is notified. The driver was released without citations.