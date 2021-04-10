Pioneers tame Lions for conference win

GRAVETTE — Fans from the Arkansas 59 corridor gathered at Lion Ballpark Friday night for a baseball showdown between the Gravette Lions and long-time rival Gentry Pioneers. In the end, the contest would be decided in the first inning.

Pitching for the Gravette Lions was senior Jake Carver. He surrendered four runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out 12. Isaiah Lemke was on the mound for the Gentry Pioneers. He pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight.

Carver got into trouble early, allowing a series of base hits that eventually brought four runs across home plate during the top of the first inning. Dawson Wright singled to the second baseman, Lemke singled to left, C. Beeler singled on a ground ball to the pitcher. Isaak Crittenden was hit by a pitch and later forced out at home.

Wright, Lemke, Ty Hays (running for Beeler), and Colby Young scored in the first for Gentry.

Keegan Bulza, who walked, scored in the bottom of the first for the Lions on a Carver single. Carver hit a triple to right field in the bottom of the seventh, driving in Gunnar Woolard for the Lions’ second run in the game.

Gentry took the conference win, 4-2, over Gravette.

