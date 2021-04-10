Razorbacks rally to take Game 1 at Ole Miss

No. 2 Arkansas scored all of its runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, and rallied to defeat No. 3 Ole Miss 7-3 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Swayze Field.

The Razorbacks (25-4, 8-2 SEC) overtook the Rebels for the lead in the SEC West for the time being. The teams are scheduled to play again beginning at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Arkansas scored three runs in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3. Matt Goodheart had the Razorbacks’ first hit of the game to lead off the inning. Christian Franklin and Zack Gregory added RBI hits, and Casey Opitz hit a sacrifice fly to end a nine-pitch at-bat.

Franklin drew a bases-loaded walk and Goodheart scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to give the Razorbacks a 5-3 lead. Cayden Wallace's double off the wall in right-center field plated two runs with two outs in the eighth and extended Arkansas’ lead to 7-3.

Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps pitched the final three innings to earn his fourth save. Kopps extended his scoreless innings streak to 19 2/3 innings.

Ole Miss (23-7, 7-3) loaded the bases with one out against Kopps in the eighth inning, but he struck out Peyton Chatagnier and Kevin Graham to strand the bases loaded. The Rebels left the bases loaded three times and stranded 13 runners overall.

Arkansas middle infielders Robert Moore and Jalen Battles teamed to turn two double plays behind Kopps in the seventh and ninth innings.

The Rebels failed to bring the tying run to the plate for a second time against Kopps in the seventh when TJ McCants was thrown out at second base by catcher Casey Opitz, who fielded an errant throw by Moore that bounced off the wall along the first-base line.

Ole Miss led 3-0 after three innings. Hayden Dunhurst’s two-run double with two outs gave the Rebels the lead in the first inning. Graham added an RBI single in the third.

All three runs came against Arkansas starter Patrick Wicklander, who lasted four innings. The left hander allowed six hits and struck out seven.

Wicklander, Zebulon Vermillion, Ryan Costeiu and Kopps combined to strike out 16 Rebels. Costeiu earned his fifth win by recording the final out of the sixth inning.

Ole Miss squandered a strong start from Gunnar Hoglund, who was taken out after he threw 109 pitches in 5 1/3 innings. Hoglund allowed 2 hits and struck out 8, but struggled with a tight strike zone and walked 5.

Ole Miss pitching walked 11. That offset the Rebels' 14-8 advantage in hits.

Arkansas won for the ninth time this season when trailing by three or more runs, including for the third time in its last three SEC games. The Razorbacks overcame deficits of four runs in the seventh inning and five runs in the sixth to beat Auburn twice last weekend.

Ole Miss announced an attendance of 11,524 for the game, which was the fifth-largest attendance ever at Swayze Field. The state of Mississippi lifted all covid-19 restrictions last month.