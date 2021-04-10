Razorbacks slated to play two today

The top 5 showdown between SEC West powers Ole Miss and the University of Arkansas had to wait a day.

Storm systems moving through north central Mississippi first delayed and then washed out Friday’s series opener between the No. 2 Razorbacks and the No. 3 Rebels.

The rivals are scheduled to play two nine-inning games today, the first beginning at 1 p.m. at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The second game will start one hour and 15 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

“It will be our first doubleheader of the year,” Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. “The weather is supposed to be great. We should get them both in. That’s the main thing we want to do.” Both games today will stream on SEC Network Plus.

Van Horn said he would keep his original pitching order, meaning junior left-hander Patrick Wicklander (1-1, 2.33 ERA) will start the opener. Wicklander will be opposed by Ole Miss junior Gunnar Hoglund (3-1, 2.47).

Wicklander will make his third consecutive weekend start. He joined the rotation for the Razorbacks’ weekend sweep at No. 4 Mississippi State on March 26-28.

The second game of the twin bill will pit Arkansas right-hander Peyton Pallette (1-1, 3.25), in his return to the starting rotation after two weeks in long relief, against Ole Miss ace lefty Doug Nikhazy (2-1, 2.25).

The winner of the series will hold sole possession of first place in the SEC West. Arkansas will be seeking its first series win in Oxford since taking two of three in 2010.

The Razorbacks (24-4, 7-2 SEC) have won four games in a row and 12 of their last 13.

Ole Miss (23-6, 7-2) lost two of three games last weekend at Florida to fall out of sole possession of first in the division. The Rebels swept a previous doubleheader this season on the road at Alabama, the week after the Crimson Tide lost two of three at the Razorbacks.

Today’s games

NO. 2 ARKANSAS AT NO. 3 OLE MISS

WHEN 1 p.m. Central (doubleheader)

WHERE Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss. (10,715)

RECORDS Arkansas 24-4, 7-2 SEC; Ole Miss 23-6, 7-2 SEC

GAME 1 STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas: LHP Patrick Wicklander (1-0, 2.33 ERA); Ole Miss: RHP Gunnar Hoglund (3-1, 2.47)

GAME 2 STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas: RHP Peyton Pallette (1-1, 3.25 ERA); Ole Miss: LHP Doug Nikhazy (2-1, 2.25)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network Plus

SHORT HOPS Ole Miss has won four consecutive series against the Razorbacks at home and sports a 9-3 record in that span. … Arkansas’ last series win in Oxford, Miss., came in 2010 with 11-4 and 7-0 wins and a 3-2 loss. … The teams met eight times in 2019 and split the series 4-4. That marks a single-season high against one opponent for Arkansas. The Razorbacks capped the eight-game series with a 2-1 series victory at the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional. The Razorbacks won 11-2 in the opener and 14-1 in the finale after falling behind 1-0. Ole Miss won the middle game 13-5 behind southpaw Doug Nikhazy, who is scheduled to start Game 2 today.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Ole Miss (DH), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY at Ole Miss, 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off FRIDAY Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.