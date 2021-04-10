Senior center to host vaccine clinic

The Strachota Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release. The vaccine clinic is for anyone eligible, not only for senior citizens. To register, interested people should call Vicki Brock at the center, (870) 543-6323.

City will host spring cleanup May 1

The city of Pine Bluff will host a spring cleanup from 8 am. to noon May 1.

Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 6107 Dollarway Road, to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments, according to a news release.

Participants should provide their own trash-grabbers as those may be limited. Volunteers should also provide their own transportation to cleanup sites throughout the community. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented at this event.

"The city is grateful for residents who are dedicated to cleaning up Pine Bluff," a spokesman said. "Creating a cleaner, more welcoming city starts with all of us working together."

Cultural corridor on ad panel agenda

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the conference room at the commission's offices, 623 S. Main St.

The purpose is for the presentation and consideration of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District and Corridor, according to a news release.

Masks will be required for this in-person meeting. Seating will be limited. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

Organization to hold lunch fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations is having a rib tip lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at 3712 W. 34th Ave., according to a news release.

The lunch will include rib tips, potato salad, baked beans, slice of pound cake, a soda or bottle of water. The cost of the lunch is $10 and the public is invited to participate. Details: (870) 536-6300.

First Electric program awards funds

First Electric Cooperative's member-supported Operation Round-Up program awarded $23,250 to 23 local organizations in April, according to a news release.

In Southeast Arkansas recipients include: Phillips Community College Foundation, Stuttgart Council -- $1,000. Details: (800) 489-7405 or www.firstelectric.coop/operation-round-up.