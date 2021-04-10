Sports Briefs

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Tickets available for Royals workouts

Fans will be able to watch workouts by Kansas City Royals minor leaguers at Arvest Ballpark beginning next week.

Arvest Ballpark is being utilized as an alternate training site in April for a group of players who will mostly be a part of the Royals' Triple-A club, which begins play in May. Tickets are available on a limited basis for workouts on April 15-19. The workouts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7 p.m. times haven't been set yet for Sunday and Monday.

Tickets are $8 each and are on a first come, first served basis. They must be purchased online at www.nwanaturals.com. Parking is free and gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the workout. Limited concessions will be available.

Clear bag policy is in effect as it would be for our Naturals' regular season. Everyone attending age two years and older must wear a face covering at all times on ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking.

Fans must sit in assigned seats. No autographs or access to the dugouts, field or players is permitted.

CYCLING

U.S. Pro Cup races in Fayetteville

The world's top mountain bikers will compete in the OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup races this weekend in Fayetteville.

The event will begin today at Centennial Park and spectators are welcome to watch these shredders compete. The event is free and in addition to the bikers, there will also be food trucks, local and national vendors, and music. There will also be a variety of activities for children and families entered on mountain biking.

The Pro Cup will be held this weekend and next weekend and will feature professional men and women cross-country mountain-bike racers from throughout North American and around the world including U.S. Olympic hopefuls for later this summer in Tokyo, Japan. In addition to seasoned pros, UCI points will be awarded to junior boys and girls, helping qualify select juniors for racing in Europe and to represent Team USA at the 2021 World Championships.

Centennial Park is located off Old Farmington Road, just west of I-49 and north of MLK Jr. Blvd.