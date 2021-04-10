State goes 2 days without covid deaths for first time since June

Arkansas on Saturday reported no new covid-19 deaths for the second consecutive day — the first time that's happened since June 1.

“Our other numbers are encouraging: The number of new cases is below 200 [and] 14,700 more people have been fully vaccinated, which puts Arkansas a little closer to community protection,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Saturday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 171 new covid-19 cases Saturday, a slight decrease from the 178 reported Friday and the 217 a week earlier. However, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients increased to 163, the highest in a week. On Friday, there were 160 new cases, including 19 new hospitalizations.

Twenty of the 163 hospitalized patients were on ventilators Saturday, down from 23 on Friday, according to Health Department data.

Active cases rose for the fourth consecutive day. The 29 new cases reported Saturday raised the state's tally to 1,761, the highest number reported in April and the most since the 1,773 cases reported on March 29.

Benton and Pulaski counties saw the most new cases with 28 and 26, respectively. All other counties reported fewer than 15 cases each.

The state’s death toll since March 2020 remained at 5,661. Arkansas has had a total of 332,053 covid-19 cases since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the state reported Saturday that 27,545 more vaccine doses had been administered, a day after Arkansas reached the milestone of at least 30% of residents over age 16 receiving at least one shot.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.