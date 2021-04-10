BASEBALL

UALR wins at home

South Alabama led 3-0 on Friday, but the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (13-13, 4-3 Sun Belt) took control of the game with a four-run sixth inning to earn a 7-3 victory at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Kobe Barnum hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to score the first run before the Trojans' big sixth inning. Catcher John Michael Russ hit a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth and scored on a throwing error by second baseman Hunter Stokes to make it 5-3. Russ added a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Russ was the only player with more than one hit for UALR, which totaled seven as a team. Right-hander Hayden Arnold (4-3) got the victory after allowing all 3 South Alabama runs on 4 hits with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks in 61/3 innings. Aaron Barkley earned his third save after allowing 1 hit in 22/3 innings of work.

ASU suffers road loss

Drew Tipton and Tyler Duncan had two hits each Friday as Arkansas State University (8-15, 3-4 Sun Belt) lost to Louisiana-Lafayette 10-3 in Lafayette, La.

Tipton scored on an RBI double in the third inning by Liam Hicks, who later scored on an RBI single by Ben Klutts to give the Red Wolves a 2-0 lead. Duncan scored in the fifth inning when Blake McCutchen reached on a fielder's choice.

Right-hander Brandon Hudson took the loss for ASU after allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits with 4 walks, 2 strikeouts and a wild pitch in 32/3 innings.

TENNIS

UCA women claim shortened match

The University of Central Arkansas women's team swept Abilene Christian 4-0 on Friday in a match shortened by rain in Conway.

The Bears won the doubles point after freshmen Maja Gledic and Jaeun Lee earned a 6-0 victory, while sophomores Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama won 6-3 to finish 9-0 this season in Southland Conference play.

Nonoyama, Xin and Lee also won their singles matches. Xin and Lee both won their matches 6-1, 6-3, and Nonoyama won 6-1, 6-4.

Arkansas men fall to Auburn

The University of Arkansas men's team fell to Auburn 4-0 on Friday in Auburn, Ala.

The Tigers claimed the doubles point after Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett defeated Hunter Harrison and Enrique Paya 6-2, and Tyler Stice and Jan Galka defeated Niko Rousset and Alex Reco 6-0. Stice defeated Reco in singles play 6-1, 6-1, Galka beat Aleksa Bucan 6-3, 6-0 and Murgett beat Adrian Burdet 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

UA wins 200, pole vault at Texas A&M meet

The University of Arkansas women's track and field team dominated the 200 meters and pole vault on Friday night at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station, Texas.

Arkansas took four of the top five spots in the 200 with juniors Tiana Wilson (Hamburg) and Jada Baylark (Little Rock Parkview) finishing first and second with wind-aided times of 23.07 and 23.17 seconds.

Razorbacks sophomore Joveinny Mota was fourth in a non-wind-aided time of 23.51, and freshman Daszay Freeman was fifth in a wind-aided 23.56.

Arkansas senior Lauren Martinez and sophomore Nastassja Campbell went 1-2 in the pole vault. Both cleared 14 feet, 21/2 inches -- a personal-best outdoors for Martinez -- and missed three attempts at 14-6. Martinez finished first based on fewer misses at a lower height. Razorbacks freshman Kaitlyn Banas cleared 13-21/2 to take fourth.

Arkansas junior G'Auna Edwards took second in the long jump with a wind-aided 21-2 leap.

ASU posts strong marks

Arkansas State University athletes set a combined 10 personal bests Friday at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Ga.

Bradley Jelmert posted a personal best of 17 feet, 23/4 inches in the men's pole vault, while Avery Shell cleared 12 feet, 111/2 inches in the women's pole vault to finish third in the event.

Carter Shell set a new personal long jump mark at 26 feet, 1/2 inches. Allie Hensley posted a personal-best in the third consecutive meet, throwing 125-8 in the women's javelin.

Gregoire Saury started the day with a third-place finish in the men's 1,500, running a personal-best time of 3 minutes, 50.70 seconds. Coleman Wilson also clocked a personal-best in the event at 4:01.39. McKenzie Cornell notched a personal best in the women's 1,500 with a time of 4:53.25.

Jermie Walker placed third in the men's 200 with a time of :21.20, while Blaique Webster clocked a personal-best 25.44 in the women's race. Aimar Palma Simo placed third with a 207-foot toss in the hammer throw, and Eron Carter improved his career best with a throw of 198-6.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lyon freshman sets personal best

Lyon College freshman Clare Wilber set a new personal record Friday in the 5K at the NAIA Women's National Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Wilber -- the first Lyon College runner to qualify for the event since 1994 -- posted a time of 20 minutes, 24.86 seconds, which was nearly 30 seconds better than her previous best of 20:50.9 set Feb. 6 at the Martin Methodist Red Hawk Season Opener.

GOLF

UCA women lead after first day

The University of Central Arkansas women's team holds a one stroke lead over Murray State after the first day of the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Ky.

The Bears were tied for sixth in the team standings after Friday's first round after shooting a 17-over 305, but they regrouped in the second round to shoot the lowest team score of the day with a 5-over 293.

Elin Kumlin is tied for seventh place in the individual standings at 4-over 148. Tania Nunez is tied for 10th place individually at 5-over 149, while Pim-Om Thitisup is tied for 13th place with a two-round score of 6-over 150.

SOCCER

Lozano, Wright honored by GAC

Brianna Lozano of Ouachita Baptist University was honored Friday as the Great American Conference's newcomer of the year, while her Coach Kevin Wright earned coach of the year honors.

OBU had nine players named all-conference selections and 13 players from Arkansas schools were honored overall. Tigers forward Ashlyn Heckman, midfielder Jaynee Dotson and defender Hanna Thompson all earned first-team honors, along with Harding University forward Briley-Anna Brown. OBU forwards Jamie Fowler and Josilyn Kispert, as well as defender Erica Gaddie and goalkeeper Michele Snow, were named to the second team. Harding midfielder Emma Roberts and defender Emily Easterling also earned second-team honors.

Stankovic, Savage tabbed

Ouachita Baptist University forward David Stankovic and Harding University defender Jack Savage earned first-team all-GAC/MIAA honors Friday.

Stankovic and Savage were the only players named to either the first or second teams, while six other players earned honorable mention selections. OBU forward Ebon Jordan, midfielder Ryan Wilson, defender Kobe Coleman and goalkeeper Matt Day all earned honorable mention nods, as did Harding midfielder Georgios Petousis and defender Jaelen Jackson.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services