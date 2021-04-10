The Links hosts final virtual panel on international affairs

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. hosted the final virtual session of The Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment (LIFE) series.

Dollarway High School students participated with The Links and commented on the sessions in which five presenters shared their experiences working in or with foreign countries. The speakers were experienced in international travel, foreign work, consultant processes and networking, according to a news release.

The main purpose of the program is to create a future job pool of young students who are focused on careers in international business and foreign affairs.

In this last session, the presenter was Heather McLeod, who serves as a commercial officer for the U.S. Department of Commerce. Holding a master's degree in foreign service from Georgetown University, McLeod has also worked with United States companies to help them expand overseas markets; with U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a branch chief for Middle East Affairs; and with the Department of State and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

McLeod told students they need to prepare now for foreign careers and travels. They should become involved in extracurricular activities, improve their written and verbal communication skills, start to learn a foreign language, seek internships, become familiar with various cultures, join debate teams, learn and exhibit leadership skills and learn to communicate using technology.

After the presentation, students expressed their appreciation for the information. McLeod stressed that they must keep focused on what they can do now to get them prepared to accomplish their goals. She also provided them with a handout of contacts that might give them more information.

Closing with something that her grandmother instilled in her, McLeod told the students to "prepare for war in times of peace."

Yvonne Blevins serves as president of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links. The International Trends and Services Facet of The Links sponsored the program.

Brenda Martin and Arlene Woody are co-chairs of that facet and other members are Eva McGee, Eula Liddell, Carolyn Blakely and Jacquelyn McCray.

The Links is an international organization of professional women who are committed to sustaining and enriching the culture and economic survival of citizens of African-American ancestry.