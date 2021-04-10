Tools & Toys: Kind Laundry Sheets and Ranger Ready Repellent

Kind Laundry Sheets

What's to love: The laundry sheets are a detergent that is made into a dry sheet instead of a liquid. It comes in a recyclable cardboard box, which is easier to store than a bulky plastic container and is better for the environment.

What does it do: The sheets are made from plant derived nontoxic ingredients and dissolve quickly in the washing machine. The company says they are made without petroleum, parabens, phosphate or phthalates and are allergen-free. The unscented sheets are made with only four ingredients while the Ocean Breeze scented sheets are made with five — the fifth ingredient being the fragrance. A box of 60 sheets sells for $19.95. Visit kindlaundry.com for more information.

Ranger Ready Repellent

What's to love: An insect repellent that can be applied to skin, won't harm sporting equipment or plastics and is available in several scents.

What does it do: With all the outdoor events returning and with the warmer weather, insect repellent can come in handy. Ranger Ready repels mosquitoes and ticks for 12 hours and repels biting flies, chiggers, gnats, sand flies and no-see-ums for eight hours. The main ingredient is Picardin, which, according to the company, is "a synthetic compound derived from the natural compound piperine, found in the group of plants used to produce black pepper." The repellent is available in unscented, Ranger Orange, Amber and Night Sky. Prices vary according to size. Visit rangerready.com for more information.