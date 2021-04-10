Unit to hear needs of Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the fellowship room of the Salvation Army headquarters, 501 E. 12th Ave.

Because of the recent bad weather and problems with water pressure in the community, the Salvation Army's shelter has been filled to capacity, according to a news release.

Several items need to be replenished, including soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, towels, sheets, bleach, disinfectant wipes and sprays, detergent pods, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, lotion, socks, dryer sheets, masks, blankets and pillows.

All members are encouraged to attend and to make contributions from the list of needed items, according to Linda Eifling, auxiliary president.

Visitors and prospective members are always welcome, according to a spokesman for the group. Dues are $10 annually and can be paid at the meeting.

Anyone interested in supporting the work of the Salvation Army is invited to attend. Monthly meetings are held throughout the year, except for the summer months, on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army headquarters. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.