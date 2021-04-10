Woman, 47, admits role in meth conspiracy, faces up to five years

LITTLE ROCK — A woman indicted in 2017 as part of the Javier Colin-Flores drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal drug conspiracy count for her role in distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in central Arkansas.

Norma Guzman, 47, was charged in a federal indictment handed up in November 2017 with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On that count, Guzman faced a possible sentence of 10 years in prison. But on Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office in Little Rock entered a new charge of conspiracy under a different statute filed in a superseding information that would lower the penalty to a maximum five years in prison.

“Do you understand that this is a new charge?” asked Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. “It’s slightly different than the ones currently pending against you.”

Guzman, through her interpreter, indicated that she understood.

Upon Guzman’s waiving indictment and acceptance of the count listed in the superseding information, the original count was dismissed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant summarized the plea agreement between Guzman and the U.S. attorney’s office and the new charge contained in the superseding information.

“The elements of the crime include two or more persons reached an agreement to distribute [methamphetamine],” Bryant said. “The defendant voluntarily and intentionally joined in the agreement and the defendant knew the purpose of the agreement.”

Bryant said on Sept. 28, 2017, Colin-Flores arranged for Guzman to meet co-defendant Joshua Garrett at Colin-Flores’ Maumelle apartment to pick up a kilogram of methamphetamine, instructing her on how to weigh out the drugs.

“The parties agree that Ms. Guzman is responsible for at least 500 grams of methamphetamine but less than 1.5 kilograms,” Bryant said.

Marshall then questioned Guzman as she sat at the defendant table between the interpreter and Arkie Byrd, her attorney, her arms crossed, listening.

“Did you know the substance was methamphetamine?” Marshall asked.

“Yes,” Guzman replied after a short delay while the interpreter translated.

“Is this what you want to do, plead guilty and move on?” he asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

“I see a woman who has thought carefully about this and has made up her own mind with the help of a good attorney,” Marshall said.

Guzman will be sentenced later this year.