5 fatalities reported on roadways in state

Five people, including one pedestrian, died on Arkansas roadways Thursday and Friday, according to Arkansas State Police fatal crash summaries.

An unidentified 61-year-old woman from Maumelle was traveling north near 310 Baker Wallis Parkway in Conway when the 2001 Ford Mustang she was driving veered off the pavement, struck a tree and came to rest facing south in the northbound lane, according to a summary.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Gena Liebman, 28, of Pine Bluff was killed when she darted in front of a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling south on U.S. 65 South in Pine Bluff, according to a summary.

Conditions were dry and clear at the time. Liebman's body was taken to the Jefferson County coroner's office, the summary states.

Early Friday, a Dallas man died in a crash on Interstate 30 at Malvern, a report said. Darrell Derrick, 34, was driving a 2010 Mercury traveling east at 1:25 a.m., when the vehicle hit a guardrail. It left the roadway and struck a tree, the summary said.

Derrick's body was taken to the Hot Spring County coroner's office, the report said.

Passenger Matricia Howard, 40, of Dallas was injured and taken to Saline Memorial Hospital, the summary says.

Conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time.

Friday afternoon, Michael Moore, 57, of Evening Shade was driving north on Zion Road in Zion in Izard County, when his vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway about 4:50 p.m. It struck a tree, went through a fence and struck another tree, ejecting Moore, according to a summary.

Moore died at the scene, the summary states. His body was taken to the Izard County coroner's office.

The crash summary was completed by a member of the Izard County sheriff's office.

At 9 p.m. Friday, Brian Day, 67, of Cave City died when the 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor he was driving south on North Main Street crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Toyota Corolla head-on, according to a summary.

Passenger Debra Day, 57, of Cherokee Village and the Corolla's passenger Sarah Estes, 45, of Ash Flat were injured and taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the summary states.

Day's body was taken to Roller Crouch Funeral Home, the summary said.

The crash report was completed by an officer with the Cave City Police Department.