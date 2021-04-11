Sections
Alabamians weigh transgender health care bill

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:24 a.m.

MONTGOMERY. Ala. — Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon says representatives are divided over a bill that would ban the use of hormones and puberty-blockers to treat transgender minors.

The Republican legislative leader said Thursday that he was uncertain when the bill would get a floor vote.

“I’ve had some discussions with members this week, and members, in some ways are a little divided on the issues,” McCutcheon said.

“So, if it does come to the floor, I’m sure, there will be hearty debate on the issue because there are a lot of questions out there.” Arkansas lawmakers last week made the state the first to ban gender-confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youths, enacting the prohibition over the governor’s objections. Opponents have vowed to challenge it in court.

The Alabama bill would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18-years-old or younger. The measure cleared the state Senate with no Democratic support and awaits a vote in the House of Representatives, where the GOP leads Democrats 76-27.

