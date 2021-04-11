April book club - Digging In

Our book club met in person again this month. We decided to sit outside since it was such a pretty day.

It did get pretty hot in the sun before the day was over, but we had such a great time reconnecting, eating and of course, discussing our book, Digging In by Loretta Nyhan.

5 out of 6 of us really liked the book, while one found it lacking. It was a light and easy read, but the characters were very likeable. It deals with a pretty bleak subject, the death of a husband from a car crash and how she and her teenage son deal with it--not well. In addition to dealing with a personal loss, her long-time job is also in jeopardy with a younger boss and a restructuring of the workplace. The lead character Paige is stressed out in many ways, and is getting grief from a neighbor in a gated community that she is not keeping her yard up to standards. One night after a few glasses of wine, she begins by digging up a weed and just gets into the digging. Before she knows it, she has dug up half her yard. Without a plan, she meets up with a woman at a local farmers market, and somehow, she and two of her beleaguered colleagues from work team up and plan a garden. In the ensuing chapters, a strong friendship is formed and her connection with her garden starts a healing process. I thought it was well written and had some strong points. The topic sounds depressing, but I didn't think the book was at all. There were times I laughed out loud. She showed some strong insight into someone dealing with grief and emphasizing that not everyone deals with it in the same way. There is no right or wrong way. She said she "Pressed the pause button on life, and then lost the remote." As a gardener, I loved the analogy of healing through gardening, getting centered in working in a garden. One of our members said her soil in Illinois was nothing like the soil in Little Rock which is full of rocks. The author actually used her personal experience of losing her own husband at the age of 45 into the writing of the story. I would not say it was my favorite book of all times, but I read it in one day and was rooting for Paige the whole way. I would recommend it.

Since you know I theme my menu for book club,

I made several vegetable dishes, since she was growing vegetables and planned to make and market salsa. I had a tomato bruschetta, salsa and chips, tomato caprese on a stick, then cucumber and ham salad sandwiches. For dessert we had dirt pudding with small shovels as an added bonus.

I also decorated with flowers from the garden.

I think these home grown arrangements are every bit as good as a store-bought bouquet. So much to pick from right now.



One of our members became a grandmother in December, so as book clubbers, we had a book shower for her today to give to baby Ian. Ironically enough, she babysat overnight and almost slept through book club, so we facetimed her instead.

One of our members wrote: To Ian and family, May reading be a life-long joy. An appropriate sentiment from a bunch of book lovers!

