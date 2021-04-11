Arkansas achievers

Arkansas State University student Kyle P. Walker of Little Rock has been given the American History Educational Award from the National Society of The Colonial Dames in the State of Arkansas.

Dylan Collier has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The scholarship is $1,000 per academic year.

Marco Ramirez, originally from Bentonville, has received a scholarship of $3,750 from The LAGRANT Foundation for his graduate studies at Saint Louis University. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Central Arkansas.

