Arkansas wins 18-14 in Sunday thriller at Ole Miss

Brady Slavens and Christian Franklin had RBI hits with two outs in the eighth inning to give Arkansas the lead, and the Razorbacks tacked on a run in the ninth to hold on for an 18-14 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday in a game that lasted 4 hours, 25 minutes at Swayze Field.

The No. 2 Razorbacks took the series from the No. 3 Rebels with their second win of the weekend. Arkansas (26-5, 9-3 SEC) also took sole possession of the SEC West lead and likely will be ranked No. 1 in the national polls Monday after top-ranked Vanderbilt lost a series to Georgia.

Arkansas led 11-0 after the top of the third inning, but Ole Miss rallied to tie the game 14-14 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Slavens’ two-run double scored Braydon Webb and Matt Goodheart after both players walked, and gave the Razorbacks a 16-14 lead. Slavens scored to extend the lead to 17-14 on Franklin’s RBI single with two strikes.

Pinch hitter Jacob Nesbit singled to lead off the ninth inning and scored the game’s final run on a fielding error by Ole Miss relief pitcher Luke Baker. The Razorbacks loaded the bases with no outs after Nesbit’s run, but failed to score another run when Cayden Wallace hit into an inning-ending double play.

Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps worked around a two-out base runner in the bottom of the eighth inning. He walked the leadoff batter and gave up a single to Hayden Leatherwood with no outs in the ninth, but struck out the Rebels’ No. 9, 1 and 2 hitters — Calvin Harris, Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier — to leave runners on the corners.

Kopps pitched three innings and threw 47 pitches to earn his fifth win. He allowed 4 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 5.

With Ole Miss trailing 14-11, Justin Bench and TJ McCants led off the seventh with consecutive singles against Arkansas reliever Jaxon Wiggins. The Razorbacks went to Kopps, the ace reliever who threw 41 pitches in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, but he couldn’t preserve the lead.

Kopps allowed RBI singles to Ben Van Cleve and Leatherwood, and gave up a run of his own on Harris’ fielder’s choice RBI. It was the first run allowed by Kopps since Feb. 28. He had thrown 19 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings entering the game.

Ole Miss (24-8, 8-4) chipped away at the lead with five-run innings in the third and sixth.

Bench’s three-run homer capped the five-run third that included four runs allowed by Arkansas starter Lael Lockhart. Bench was the first batter to face Razorbacks reliever Ryan Costeiu.

After Ole Miss added a run in the fifth inning, Arkansas extended the lead to 14-6 with a three-run sixth. Jalen Battles had an RBI single with one out and the Razorbacks pushed home two more runs when Robert Moore walked and Matt Goodheart was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Arkansas appeared to be in cruise control with a five-run second inning and a six-run third.

Cullen Smith hit a three-run home run and Braydon Webb hit a two-run homer to give the Razorbacks a 5-0 lead in the second. All five runs came against Ole Miss starter Derek Diamond, who was taken out of the game after 1 2/3 innings.

Franklin robbed Ole Miss of a two-run home run to end the second inning. Leatherwood hit the ball well to the wall, but Franklin made a leaping catch to preserve the 5-0 lead.

Ole Miss reliever Josh Mallitz allowed five of the six runs in the third. Battles and Goodheart had RBI hits, and Moore had a sacrifice fly to chase Mallitz. The Rebels’ second reliever, Wes Burton, inherited two base runners and Cayden Wallace hit a three-run home run on his second pitch to give the Razorbacks an 11-0 lead.

The Rebels used nine pitchers who combined to walk 17 and hit two batters. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing the strike zone of home plate umpire Stephen Hagan.

Arkansas was out-hit 14-13, but the Razorbacks’ five pitchers walked only six against Hagan’s tight strike zone.

Ole Miss finished the three-game series with 46 hits.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Tuesday night in the first of a two-game midweek series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play their next six games at home, including three games against Texas A&M next weekend.