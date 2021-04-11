Association lines up free live concerts

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association is planning free live concerts before its talent hunt showcase and concerts, according to a news release.

Grace Stormont, Benjamin Haguewood and Kailee Spickes, members of the Taller Than You Band, will perform at 6 p.m. Monday at Monticello Coffee Co. in Monticello. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stormont will perform in Crossett at SheBrews Coffee.

The performers describe themselves as "an old-time string band striving to keep old-time music alive, yet still pushing its boundaries."

The group will also perform in Southeast Arkansas schools as part of the association's SMARTS (Schools Majoring in the Arts) program.

Taller Than You was named "Group of the Year" at the Ozark Folk Center in 2019, and Stormont is a nominee in several categories for this year's Arkansas Country Music Awards.

The SEARK Talent Hunt Showcase and concerts will be held April 23-24.