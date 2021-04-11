At The Post

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 17,000

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $1,688,964

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $19,411,171

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $21,100,135

SATURDAY'S STARS

Three jockeys and three trainers won multiple races Saturday.

Ricardo Santana Jr. won two races, starting with the second race aboard Gallant Plunger ($7.80, $2.60, $2.260), running 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 10.62 seconds. Santana then won the 10th race aboard Mighty Mischief ($3.60, $2.60, $2.20), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.76. Both of those victories came for trainer Steven Asmussen, who also got a victory in the Arkansas Derby with Super Stock.

Joel Rosario won both of his races in the middle of Saturday's card. He won with Following Sea ($3, $2.20, $2.10) in the fourth race after covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.92. He then won the sixth race aboard Edgeway ($4.60, $2.60, $2.10), who ran 6 furlongs in 1:10.13.

Florent Geroux also won two races. He won the seventh race aboard He'smyhoneybadger ($12.40, $5.40, $3.20), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.72. Geroux also won the Count Fleet Stakes with C Z Rocket.

The Count Fleet Stakes also counted as the second victory of the day for trainer Peter Miller, who earned a victory in the eighth race with Shashashakemeup ($6.80, $3.40, $3) after covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.54.

Trainer Bret Calhoun won two races Saturday, starting with the ninth race with By My Standards ($6.80, $3.40, $3) in a one-mile race with a time of 1:37.82. Calhoun also got a victory in Saturday's final race with Continental Coins ($6.60, $4.60, $3.60), who ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.27.