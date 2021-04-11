Best-sellers

Fiction

THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

WIN by Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

ETERNAL by Lisa Scottoline. Three people involved in a love triangle find everything they hold dear is tested as Mussolini's power grows and laws change in Rome.

LIFE AFTER DEATH by Sister Souljah. In a sequel to "The Coldest Winter Ever," Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

THE CONSEQUENCES OF FEAR by Jacqueline Winspear. The 16th book in the Maisie Dobbs series. As Nazi occupation increases, Maisie looks into a possible murder that might affect Britain's war efforts.

THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

THE BOUNTY by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton. The seventh book in the Fox and O'Hare series. Kate and Nick seek help from their fathers as they go after a shadowy international organization in search of a lost train full of Nazi gold.

KLARA AND THE SUN by Kazuo Ishiguro. An "Artificial Friend" named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.