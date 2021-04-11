Best-sellers
Fiction
THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
WIN by Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.
ETERNAL by Lisa Scottoline. Three people involved in a love triangle find everything they hold dear is tested as Mussolini's power grows and laws change in Rome.
LIFE AFTER DEATH by Sister Souljah. In a sequel to "The Coldest Winter Ever," Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.
THE CONSEQUENCES OF FEAR by Jacqueline Winspear. The 16th book in the Maisie Dobbs series. As Nazi occupation increases, Maisie looks into a possible murder that might affect Britain's war efforts.
THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.
THE BOUNTY by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton. The seventh book in the Fox and O'Hare series. Kate and Nick seek help from their fathers as they go after a shadowy international organization in search of a lost train full of Nazi gold.
KLARA AND THE SUN by Kazuo Ishiguro. An "Artificial Friend" named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.
DARK SKY by C.J. Box. The 21st book in the Joe Pickett series. The Wyoming game warden becomes a target when taking a tech baron on an elk hunting trip.
Nonfiction
THE CODE BREAKER by Walter Isaacson. How the Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.
A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama. In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.
HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER by Bill Gates. A prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.
JUST AS I AM by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford. The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of Black women through her career choices.
THE SUM OF US by Heather McGhee. The chair of the board of racial justice organization Color of Change analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.
THIS IS THE FIRE by Don Lemon. The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.
Paperback fiction
LATER by Stephen King.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
THE ROSE CODE by Kate Quinn.
FIREFLY LANE by Kristin Hannah.
5., HOME BODY by Rupi Kaur.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BECOMING by Michelle Obama.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.
Source: The New York Times