Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 4

Melissa Lovett, North Little Rock, daughter.

March 8

LaToyia and Robert Johnson Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

March 10

Julie and Dennis Weaver Jr., North Little Rock, son.

March 17

Joe and Meghan Bond, Mayflower, son.

March 19

Crisden Williams, Little Rock, daughter.

March 22

Elida Morales and Hamilton Sevilla, Little Rock, son.

March 23

Maggie Portillo, Little Rock, daughter.

Ryelee Judkins, Russellville, daughter.

March 24

Gliceria Castellanos and Freddy Orellana, Little Rock, daughter.

March 25

Dominique Scales and Shamari Milton, Little Rock, son.

March 26

Joslynn Frazier and Rickey Franklin, North Little Rock, daughter.

Alexis Hendrix, Little Rock, son.

March 27

A'Reunna Love and Willie Iverson, Pine Bluff, son.

Michaela Wallace and William Ball, Bryant, daughter.

March 28

Gary and Kara Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

March 30

Adam and Isabelle Thrash, Little Rock, son.

Candace-Kay Carroll and Morniece Jordan, Pine Bluff, daughter.